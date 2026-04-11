Anthony Edwards Injury: Sitting out Sunday's game
Edwards won't play Sunday against the Pelicans due to right knee injury maintenance.
As expected, Edwards will be sidelined for the final game of the regular season while he has a maintenance day to recover from a knee injury that has been bothering him for the last few weeks. Edwards had a career-best season in 2025-26, averaging 28.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 61 regular-season contests. He should be ready to roll for the playoffs starting April 18.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 83 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 83 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 74 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 74 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More