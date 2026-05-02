Anthony Edwards Injury: Still considered week-to-week

Edwards (knee) shot free throws during Saturday's practice but is still considered week-to-week according to head coach Chris Finch, Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Edwards was diagnosed with a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee during the Timberwolves' Game 4 victory over the Nuggets on April 25. There's a chance that the superstar guard could return for the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs, though that is unlikely to happen until later in the series. Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) is out for the rest of the playoffs and Ayo Dosunmu (calf) did not play in Game 6 on Thursday, so the Timberwolves will need to turn to the likes of Jaden McDaniels, Terrence Shannon, Bones Hyland and Jaylen Clark to pick up the load against San Antonio.