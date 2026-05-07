Anthony Edwards Injury: Tagged questionable for Game 3
Edwards is questionable for Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs due to a left knee bone bruise.
Edwards has come off the bench in each of the first two games of this series, and while he impressed in Game 1, he wasn't nearly as impactful in Wednesday's Game 2, as he was held to 12 points and three rebounds in 24 minutes. If Edwards is cleared to suit up for Game 3, it would be reasonable to expect that he'll remain on a minutes restriction.
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