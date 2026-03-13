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Anthony Edwards Injury: Trending toward playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Edwards (knee) is trending toward playing in Friday's game against the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards was a late addition to the injury report Friday due to right knee soreness but is trending in the right direction. Over 10 outings since the All-Star break, the star guard has averaged 30.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.4 minutes per contest.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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