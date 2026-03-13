Anthony Edwards Injury: Trending toward playing Friday
Edwards (knee) is trending toward playing in Friday's game against the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Edwards was a late addition to the injury report Friday due to right knee soreness but is trending in the right direction. Over 10 outings since the All-Star break, the star guard has averaged 30.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 35.4 minutes per contest.
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