Anthony Edwards Injury: Walks to locker room
Edwards went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Thursday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against Denver with an undisclosed injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Siegel notes that Edwards appeared to have a slight limp on his way to the locker room, but the nature of the injury is unclear at this point. Minnesota had a comfortable lead when he departed with 7:47 remaining, so it's unclear if he'll return to this one even if he's cleared.
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