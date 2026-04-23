Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards Injury: Walks to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Edwards went to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Thursday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against Denver with an undisclosed injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Siegel notes that Edwards appeared to have a slight limp on his way to the locker room, but the nature of the injury is unclear at this point. Minnesota had a comfortable lead when he departed with 7:47 remaining, so it's unclear if he'll return to this one even if he's cleared.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 20
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 18
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago