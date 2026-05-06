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Anthony Edwards Injury: Warming up ahead of Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 5:33pm

Edwards (knee) was spotted warming up ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus San Antonio, Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Edwards remains listed as questionable on the league's official injury report, although the latest update is an encouraging sign regarding his availability for Game 2. The 24-year-old surprisingly returned for Monday's opener, finishing with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes. Assuming Edwards is cleared to suit up, he might see more minutes, and it's possible he plays better now that he had a game to shake off the residual rust caused by the extended absence.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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