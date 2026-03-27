Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Edwards (knee) will not play Saturday against the Pistons.

Edwards continues to be limited to individual work, but he's trending in the right direction. Based on previous reporting, a return Monday against the Mavericks could be on the table.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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