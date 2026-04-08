Anthony Edwards Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Edwards (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Edwards missed the first leg of the back-to-back set Tuesday, and he won't suit up Wednesday either, giving him three straight games on the sidelines. The Timberwolves are being extremely cautious with the star guard, and it seems the goal is to have him as healthy as possible for the upcoming playoffs. With Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu (rest), Julius Randle (hand) and Mike Conley (rest) all out, Bones Hyland could see an expanded role in the backcourt after scoring 19 points in Tuesday's win over the Pacers.
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