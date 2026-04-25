Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards Injury: Won't return to Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Edwards won't return to Saturday's Game 4 against the Nuggets due to a left knee injury.

Mike Conley and Ayo Dosunmu started the second half of Saturday's game with both Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo (leg) missing in action. If Edwards can't play in Game 5 on Monday, Dosunmu and Julius Randle will do the heavy lifting on offense, and Bones Hyland could be more involved in the rotation.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 20
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 20
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago