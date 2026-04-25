Anthony Edwards Injury: Won't return to Game 4
Edwards won't return to Saturday's Game 4 against the Nuggets due to a left knee injury.
Mike Conley and Ayo Dosunmu started the second half of Saturday's game with both Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo (leg) missing in action. If Edwards can't play in Game 5 on Monday, Dosunmu and Julius Randle will do the heavy lifting on offense, and Bones Hyland could be more involved in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 232 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 232 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 205 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 205 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 205 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More