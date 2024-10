Edwards supplied 24 points (9-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 112-101 victory over the Raptors.

Edwards recorded his first game with at least one steal and one block as he continues to lead the way for the Timberwolves after the departure of Karl-Anthony Towns. Through three games, Edwards has averaged 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 39.7 minutes per game.