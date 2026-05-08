Anthony Edwards News: Available for Game 3
Edwards (knee) is available for Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Spurs, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Edwards carried a questionable designation heading into this contest. However, he is good to go. The 24-year-old has struggled during this series, averaging 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.5 blocks across 24.5 minutes. It's unknown when Edwards will return to the starting lineup, although Terrence Shannon will presumably remain in his place for now.
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