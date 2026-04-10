Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Available versus Rockets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 5:30pm

Edwards (knee) is listed as available for Friday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Edwards missed 10 of Minnesota's last 12 games. However, with only one contest left on the regular-season schedule after Friday night, the 24-year-old will be back on the floor for his first meeting with the Rockets of the 2025-26 campaign.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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