Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Available vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Edwards (hip) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Rockets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Edwards didn't play during All-Star weekend due to a hip issue, but that won't keep him out Friday's game in Houston. The superstar guard was on a hot streak heading into the All-Star break, scoring 41 or more points in three of the last five games for the Timberwolves.

