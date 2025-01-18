Anthony Edwards News: Big double-double in road win

Edwards closed Friday's 116-99 win over the Knicks with a game-high 36 points (12-21 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes.

The 13 boards were a season high for Edwards as he delivered his second double-double of the campaign. The fifth-year guard has topped 30 points in five of nine games to begin January, averaging 30.9 points, 6.8 boards, 5.3 assists, 5.1 threes and 1.1 steals so far this month while shooting 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.