Anthony Edwards News: Carries momentum into break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2025 at 7:08am

Edwards had 23 points (5-18 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 win over the Thunder.

The fifth-year guard heads into the All-Star break maintaining a high level of play. Edwards has scored more than 20 points while draining multiple three-pointers in 16 straight appearances dating back to Jan. 13, averaging 32.4 points, 6.3 boards, 5.3 assists, 4.3 triples, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over that impressive stretch.

