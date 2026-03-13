Anthony Edwards News: Cleared to play Friday
Edwards (knee) is available for Friday's game against Golden State.
Edwards was a late addition to the injury report due to right knee soreness, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up Friday. Over six March appearances, the star guard has averaged 28.0 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 34.7 minutes per contest.
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