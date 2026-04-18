Anthony Edwards News: Cleared to play Game 1
Edwards (knee) is available for Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Nuggets on Saturday.
Edwards missed 11 of the Timberwolves' final 14 games of the regular season due to right knee injury maintenance. He was initially tagged as questionable for Game 1, but the superstar guard has been given the green light to play against Denver. Edwards finished the 2025-26 regular season averaging 28.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.4 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks over 35.0 minutes per game.
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