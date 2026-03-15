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Anthony Edwards News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Edwards (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Edwards has been working through a right knee issue as of late, but the superstar guard has been cleared to play in Sunday's Western Conference tilt. He's coming off a 42-point performance against the Warriors on Friday and has scored at least 30 points in seven of 11 games since the All-Star break. Over that span, Edwards has connected on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts, including 40.6 percent of his three-point tries (on 9.6 3PA/G).

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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