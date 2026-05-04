Anthony Edwards News: Coming off bench in Game 1
Edwards (knee) will come off the bench in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against San Antonio on Monday.
Edwards was cleared to play in Monday's Game 1 after missing the last two games of the first-round series against the Nuggets due to a left knee bone bruise and hyperextension, and it seems Minnesota will ease him back into action. This decision is likely made easier by the fact that Terrence Shannon played well with the first unit in Game 7 of the first round. Anthony Slater of ESPN.com states that Edwards will be on a minutes restriction Monday evening, though the team hasn't disclosed any specific number or minute range.
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