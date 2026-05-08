Anthony Edwards News: Double-double in Game 3 loss
Edwards finished Friday's 115-108 loss to San Antonio in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 32 points (12-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and one block in 41 minutes.
Edwards shined in his return to the starting lineup, providing steady offense while his teammates were struggling, and he closed out the first quarter with 12 straight buckets. This was the best that Edwards has looked since returning from the knee injury, and considering he logged 41 minutes, it's safe to say he's no longer dealing with any sort of minutes restrictions.
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