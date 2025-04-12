Anthony Edwards News: Draws suspension for season finale

Edwards accumulated nine points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 117-91 victory over Brooklyn.

While it was a disappointing night overall for Edwards as he failed to score in double digits for the first time all season, his poor production was a secondary storyline. Midway through the second quarter, he was whistled for a foul and promptly got slapped with a technical foul when he complained about it. The technical was his 18th of the season, which comes with an automatic one-game suspension, assuming it doesn't get rescinded by the league office. Edwards will thus have to sit out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jazz, a game Minnesota needs to win in order to escape the Play-In Tournament and claim the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Prior to Friday's dud, Edwards had scored at least 20 points in seven straight appearances, averaging 30.4 points, 5.6 boards, 4.7 three-pointers, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch.