Anthony Edwards News: Drops 21 against Kings
Edwards totaled 21 points (7-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to Sacramento.
After sitting out Saturday's contest due to an illness, Edwards returned to the court and delivered 20-plus points for the 11th straight appearance while also making an impact defensively. The fifth-year forward has been more active at the rim since mid-January, recording at least one block in eight of those 11 games while averaging 30.3 points, 5.8 boards, 5.8 assists, 3.9 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now