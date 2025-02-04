Anthony Edwards News: Drops 21 against Kings

Edwards totaled 21 points (7-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 116-114 loss to Sacramento.

After sitting out Saturday's contest due to an illness, Edwards returned to the court and delivered 20-plus points for the 11th straight appearance while also making an impact defensively. The fifth-year forward has been more active at the rim since mid-January, recording at least one block in eight of those 11 games while averaging 30.3 points, 5.8 boards, 5.8 assists, 3.9 threes, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals.