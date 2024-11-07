Anthony Edwards News: Efficient performance in win

Edwards ended with 33 points (13-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block across 35 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 victory over the Bulls.

The Timberwolves got off to a slow start in this game, but Edwards eventually took over and carried Minnesota to a huge win on the road. The star shooting guard surpassed the 30-point mark for the third time in eight appearances this season, and his role as Minnesota's go-to player on offense in set in stone. Scoring numbers aside, Edwards' improvement as a three-point specialist is worth noting -- he's averaging more than 5.0 threes made per game.