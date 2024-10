Edwards tallied 37 points (12-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 6-12 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in Tuesday's 120-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Edwards erupted for 25 points in the first quarter but then cooled off the rest of the game. Still, the star guard finished with a game-high 37 points. Edwards has made at least five threes in all four of his appearances this season.