Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Erupts for game-high 42 on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Edwards finished Friday's 127-117 victory over the Warriors with 42 points (13-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes.

Despite a minor knee issue that landed him on the injury report coming into the game, Edwards was at his best as he scored 40-plus points for the third time in 11 games since the All-Star break. Over that stretch, the superstar guard is averaging 31.2 points, 4.5 boards, 3.9 threes, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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