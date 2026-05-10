Anthony Edwards News: Exits game, available to return
Edwards (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs but is available to return, per the broadcast.
Edwards limped to the locker room with 2:41 remaining in the opening quarter. However, the superstar guard returned to the bench shortly thereafter and has been cleared to return.
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