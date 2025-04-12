Anthony Edwards News: Facing suspension for season finale

Edwards accumulated nine points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 117-91 victory over Brooklyn.

While it was a disappointing night overall for Edwards as he failed to score in double digits for the first time all season, it might carry bigger implications for the Timberwolves. Midway through the second quarter, he was whistled for a foul and promptly got slapped with a technical foul when he complained about it -- his 18th technical of the season, which comes with an automatic one-game suspension if it doesn't get rescinded by the league. That would keep Edwards on the bench for Sunday's season finale against the Jazz, a game Minnesota needs to win if it's going to escape the Play-In Tournament and claim the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Prior to Friday's dud, Edwards had scored at least 20 points in seven straight appearances, averaging 30.4 points, 5.6 boards, 4.7 threes, 4.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch.