Anthony Edwards News: Fades injury report

Edwards (undisclosed) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 4 against the Nuggets.

Edwards exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Thursday's Game 3 win due to undisclosed reasons, though he's set to play in Game 4. The superstar guard has averaged 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 34.0 minutes per contest through three first-round games.