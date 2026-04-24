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Anthony Edwards News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 3:00pm

Edwards (undisclosed) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 4 against the Nuggets.

Edwards exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Thursday's Game 3 win due to undisclosed reasons, though he's set to play in Game 4. The superstar guard has averaged 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 34.0 minutes per contest through three first-round games.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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