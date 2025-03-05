Anthony Edwards News: Flirts with 30 points as top scorer

Edwards put forth 29 points (9-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, three rebounds, two steals and one block over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 125-110 win over Charlotte.

Edwards once again led the Timberwolves in Wednesday's contest, pacing all players in scoring and threes made while finishing second on the team in assists and with a team-high-tying pair of steals in a near 30-point showcase. Edwards has been hot from three over his last three outings, connecting on six threes in two of those three contests. Edwards also made history Wednesday, becoming the first player in NBA history to reach 250 threes in a season before the age of 25.