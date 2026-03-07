Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Game-high 34 not enough Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 7:09pm

Edwards totaled 34 points (8-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 13-14 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-92 loss to the Magic.

The 34 points led all scorers on the afternoon, but only three other Timberwolves even scored in double digits. Edwards has drained multiple three-pointers in 10 straight games, averaging 29.5 points, 4.8 boards, 4.3 threes, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks over that blistering stretch.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 22
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
13 days ago