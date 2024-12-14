Anthony Edwards News: Goes for 23 points Friday

Edwards ended Friday's 97-87 win over the Lakers with 23 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 33 minutes.

Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves in scoring once again, and even though he exited the game briefly in the second half, that didn't prevent him from carrying Minnesota to a 10-point win in this low-scoring matchup. Edwards remains the Timberwolves' go-to option on offense. Even though he had a minor two-game stretch in which he struggled badly in early December, he's turned things around with three straight outings with at least 23 points. Edwards is averaging a career-high 26.3 points per game this season, and his 42.3 percent from three-point range is also a career-best figure for the five-year veteran.