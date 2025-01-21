Anthony Edwards News: Goes for 32 points Monday

Edwards ended Monday's 108-106 loss to Memphis with 32 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 13-18 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes.

The Timberwolves suffered a tight loss Monday against another Western Conference contender, but Edwards delivered a solid performance across the board. Even though he went through a relatively cold stretch, at least according to his standards, Edwards seems to be turning things around and has scored at least 30 points in three of his previous five outings. During that span, he's averaging 33.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor and 48 percent from beyond the arc.