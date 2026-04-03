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Anthony Edwards News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 2:33pm

Edwards (knee/illness) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Edwards will shed his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to a right knee issue and an illness. Mike Conley is expected to retreat to the second unit, while there will also be fewer minutes available for the likes of Terrence Shannon and Bones Hyland. Edwards returned from a six-game absence due to the knee issue in Monday's win over Dallas, posting 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 23 minutes. While he may see an uptick in playing time Friday, it wouldn't be surprising if the Timberwolves keep him on some sort of minutes restriction.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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