Anthony Edwards News: Good to go Monday
Edwards (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Edwards will shed his questionable tag and return from a six-game absence due to a right knee issue. With the superstar guard back in action, there will be fewer minutes available for Mike Conley, Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon. Over eight appearances in March, Edwards has averaged 28.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.3 minutes per contest.
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