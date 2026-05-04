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Anthony Edwards News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Edwards (knee) is available for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs and will operate under an unspecified minutes restriction, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

After suffering a left knee bone bruise and hyperextension in the April 25 win over the Nuggets, Edwards will return to action following a two-game absence. While the superstar guard will have his playing time monitored, his return will still leave fewer minutes available for guys like Mike Conley, Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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