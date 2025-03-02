Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards News: Good to go Sunday vs. Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Edwards (calf) is available to play against the Suns on Sunday, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Edwards has been working through right calf soreness as of late, but the injury isn't severe enough to prevent him from playing Sunday. He finished the month of February averaging 30.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals over 36.2 minutes per game, though he shot 39.1 percent from the field over that span.

