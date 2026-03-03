Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Edwards (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Edwards was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday due to right foot injury maintenance, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up for a 15th straight game. Over five outings since the All-Star break, the superstar guard has averaged 30.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.0 minutes per contest.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
