Anthony Edwards News: Good to go Tuesday
Edwards (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Edwards was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday due to right foot injury maintenance, though he'll shed his questionable tag and suit up for a 15th straight game. Over five outings since the All-Star break, the superstar guard has averaged 30.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 37.0 minutes per contest.
