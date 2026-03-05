Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Good to go vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 3:22pm

Edwards (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Edwards was carrying a questionable tag earlier in the day due to foot injury maintenance as Minnesota appeared to be weighing giving the star guard a night off, but the team has since cleared him to play Thursday. The star guard is fresh off a 41-point showing Tuesday against Memphis and has put up 20 or more points in six straight outings.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
