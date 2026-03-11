Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Held in check by Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Edwards posted 14 points (2-15 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 loss to the Lakers.

Edwards was ice-cold in the loss, connecting on only two shots. His nine points at the charity stripe softened the blow slightly. The last time Edwards' scoring total dipped below 20 points was three weeks ago, when he collected 14 points against Portland. He's only registered fewer than 20 points eight times this season, and while credit is due to the Lakers' defense, Edeards' performance is certainly an outlier event.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
