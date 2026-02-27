Anthony Edwards News: Hits for 31 points in win

Edwards closed with 31 points (12-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 94-88 win over the Clippers.

Edwards returned to the Intuit Dome after winning the MVP prize for the All-Star game in the arena earlier in the month and produced the team's highest scoring total. He was responsible for 31 of the team's 94 points in a slow-paced matchup, and he got there via 24 shot attempts. He didn't get much support from his teammates, as the rest of the starting lineup managed only 37 points.