Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Hits for 31 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Edwards closed with 31 points (12-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 94-88 win over the Clippers.

Edwards returned to the Intuit Dome after winning the MVP prize for the All-Star game in the arena earlier in the month and produced the team's highest scoring total. He was responsible for 31 of the team's 94 points in a slow-paced matchup, and he got there via 24 shot attempts. He didn't get much support from his teammates, as the rest of the starting lineup managed only 37 points.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
