Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Ineffective in Game 2 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Edwards ended with 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 133-95 loss to San Antonio in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Edwards, despite playing in his second straight game, appeared limited on both ends of the floor. While he has technically been cleared to compete, one has to wonder whether he would be out there if this were the regular season. In his two appearances against the Spurs, Edwards has averaged 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers. With the series now locked at 1-1, both teams will be looking to gain the upper hand in Game 3, which is slated for Friday in Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
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