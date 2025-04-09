Anthony Edwards News: Leading scorer in tough loss

Edwards totaled a team-high 25 points (10-27 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 110-103 loss to Milwaukee.

The fifth-year guard scored at least 25 points for the fifth straight game, but it wasn't enough as Minnesota squandered a 20-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and dealt a blow to the team's chances of escaping the Play-In Tournament. Edwards has been doing it all for the Timberwolves down the stretch -- he's recorded at least one steal and one block in three straight contests, and over his last 10 appearances he's averaging 27.0 points, 4.8 boards, 4.4 assists, 3.5 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.