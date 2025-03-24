Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards News: Leads starters in scoring in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Edwards finished with 17 points (7-19 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in Monday's 119-103 loss to Indiana.

Despite being listed as questionable (thumb) prior to Monday's contest, Edwards took the court and led all Timberwolves starters in scoring though he struggled from three in the defeat. Edwards hasn't had many outings with just one three this season, posting his eighth contest with less than two threes in a game.

