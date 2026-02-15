Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Named All-Star Game MVP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 5:23pm

Edwards was named the All-Star Game MVP on Sunday, finishing with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in eight minutes during Team Stars' 47-21 win over Team Stripes in the championship game.

Edwards was a consistent contributor across the team's three games, recording 32 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in 26 total minutes. His standout game came in Game 1, in which he logged 13 points and two rebounds. Much of his production in the game came down the stretch, including a three-pointer to send it to overtime and a clutch bucket in the first-to-five overtime. Edwards came into All-Star Weekend in below-average form by his standards, averaging 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 35.3 minutes per contest over his last three regular-season appearances, including a 14-point outing against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards See More
