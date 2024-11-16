Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Edwards News: Pours in 36 in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Edwards posted 36 points (14-27 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 42 minutes during Friday's 130-126 overtime victory over the Kings.

It's the fifth time in 13 games to begin the season that Edwards has delivered at least 30 points, and the fifth-year forward has yet to score less than 21. Swapping Karl-Anthony Towns out for Julius Randle this offseason seems to have benefitted Edwards the most -- he's attempting a career-high 21.5 shots, including 10.1 three-pointers, a game, leading to what would be a career-high 28.4 points and 4.9 threes.

