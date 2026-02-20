Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Pours in 40 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Edwards closed with 40 points (16-30 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 122-111 win over the Mavericks.

Edwards scored just three points on 1-of-4 shooting from the field in the opening quarter, though he erupted for 17 in the second and finished the contest with a game-high 40 points. The superstar put up at least 30 shot attempts for the third time this season and reached the 40-point threshold for the eighth time in 47 regular-season appearances. The 24-year-old has posted 30-plus points in five of his seven appearances this month, during which he has averaged 30.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anthony Edwards
