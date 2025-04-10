Anthony Edwards News: Pours in 44 points in victory

Edwards supplied 44 points (13-19 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 11-13 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes during Thursday's 141-125 win over the Grizzlies.

The superstar racked up at least 40 points for the eighth time this season, which ranks third in the league behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (13 games) and Nikola Jokic (10 games). Edwards was extremely efficient against Memphis, and he sank at least seven triples for the eighth time on the season as well. Moreover, the 23-year-old guard recorded a block and a steal for the fourth consecutive contest. Edwards has been impressive of late, logging 25 or more points in each of his last six appearances, including three outings with 34-plus points.