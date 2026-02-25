Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Pours in game-high 34 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Edwards logged a game-high 34 points (11-27 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The All-Star guard continues to lead a Minnesota squad that's in a dogfight for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Edwards has scored 30-plus points in seven of the last 10 games, averaging 30.6 points, 5.5 boards, 3.3 assists, 3.2 threes, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks during that stretch.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
