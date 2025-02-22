Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anthony Edwards headshot

Anthony Edwards News: Pours in game-high 37 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Edwards racked up 37 points (13-32 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 121-115 loss to the Rockets.

After sitting out All-Star Weekend to tend to a minor hip issue, Edwards looked just fine in his first game coming out of the break. The fifth-year guard has scored at least 20 points in 17 straight appearances, averaging 32.6 points, 6.1 boards, 5.2 assists, 4.3 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch.

Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now