Anthony Edwards News: Productive again in loss

Edwards recorded a team-high 22 points (8-24 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 95-94 loss to the Heat.

It's a testament to how good a start to the season Edwards has had that this was actually one of his quieter efforts. The fifth-year forward has yet to score less than 21 points in a game, averaging 28.3 points, 5.8 boards, 5.4 threes, 3.8 assists and 1.4 combined steals and blocks through the first 10 contests of 2024-25, and he's on pace for career-high shooting rates with a 47.1 percent mark from the floor and 45.8 percent from long distance. Edwards has massively increased his shot volume from beyond the arc -- he's averaging 11.8 three-point attempts a game, after putting up just 6.7 a game last season -- and so far it's paying off for him and for fantasy GMs who invested an early pick in him.